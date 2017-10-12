PURC boss dismissed; ordered to handover by Friday

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has announced the removal of Ing. Samuel Kwadwo Sarpong as the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC).

It has since ordered him to hand over to the senior most director at the Commission, Ms. Mami Dufie Ofori, as he proceeds to collect three (3) months’ salary in lieu of the notice.

A letter from the Office of the President, signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, and addressed to Mr. Sarpong, said “reference is made to your appointment letter dated 11February 2013, appointing you as the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission that took effect from 10December 2012. In accordance with paragraph 7 of the said Letter, your appointment is hereby terminated.”

The letter further directed Mr. Sarpong to “hand over your office to Ms. Mami Dufie Ofori, and proceed to collect three (3) months’ salary in lieu of notice.”

The letter further advised Mr. Sarpong to cease to act as the Executive Secretary of the Company, and ensure that he hands over every document of the company to his successor by Friday, October 13, 2017.

Samuel Sarpong’s tenure as Executive Secretary had been characterized by agitations from the staff of the Commission.

Earlier this year, the staff locked up offices of the company, protesting the Executive Secretary’s continuous stay in office over allegations of financial malfeasance they raised against him.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/ghana