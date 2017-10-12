Peki, Hohoe establish craft village to boost local economy

The two Traditional blocks within the Gbi dynasty have consolidated their unity with plans to establish a craft village to stimulate the local economy.

Coming from the same ancestral roots and migrating together as a united family among the host of other Ewes from Notsie, the Gbis, separated in two groups upon arrival to present day Ghana.

Although events of history separated them about 56 miles apart, the people have since been making efforts to reunite through social-cultural activities.

The reunion, which was attained two decades ago, was commemorated by a traditional festival dubbed Gbdidukorza, aimed at initiating development in this part of the Volta Region.

The two traditional blocks; Peki in the South Dayi District, and Hohoe in the Hohoe Municipality, are set to mark another year of the rotational festival in the Peki Traditional Area.

Speaking at the launch of the festival at Peki, Togbe Ayim Mordey VI, Adontehene of Peki, hinted of plans of to use proceeds from the celebration to establish a craft village for the two areas.

The project, which comes with a guest house, fuel filling station and other economic ventures, seeks to provide direct jobs for the youth in the area and stimulate the local economy.

He said a 60-acre land has been secured for the project, and was optimistic the project would be completed before the next celebration.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “consolidating two decades of Gbidukor Unity” with objectives of resolving chieftaincy disputes in the area, and fostering unity among citizens.

A grand durbar is expected to be held in Peki Tsame on December, 2, 2017, and it promises to be an exciting celebration with highlights that include health walks, Quiz contests, and food bazaars.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana