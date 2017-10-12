Miss Ghana 2017 urged to promote Upper West Region

CEO of the Royal Cosy Hotel, Eric Johnson with Miss Ghana 2017, Margaret Mwintuur Dery.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Royal Cosy Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region, Eric Johnson, has urged the newly crowned Miss Ghana, Margaret Mwintuur Dery, to use her position to project the region and showcase it to the world as a worthy destination for tourists.

According to him, Miss Dery’s crown was a major step to showcase the Upper West Region on the International map, given that the beauty queen hails from that part of the country.

Mr. Johnson, CEO of the plush resort located in the region, praised the Diamond Jubilee queen for standing tall amongst some other 19 contestants who took part in the competition.

Although a new facility in the region, the Hotel is fast gaining a lot of recognition in the tourism circles, as it was part of the companies that sponsored this year’s Miss Ghana event.

“We are happy to be part of the Jubilee celebration as launched by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and as an institution that believes in the promotion of tourism, we saw partnering this all-important event as a way to support and promote the Ghana@60 celebration,” he said.

Congratulating Miss Dery, Mr. Johnson advised youth from the area to see the beauty queen as a role model and work hard towards achieving their dreams and aspirations as she has done.

As an entrepreneur who believes strongly in developing deprived areas, Mr. Johnson said, he decided to site the Hotel in Jirapa to create employment for the youth, and also to help open the area to tourists to help boost the local economy

“Government cannot do it alone; as such private sector participation is very important for national development” he said

Youth unemployment he said, was a major challenge confronting the nation, as he promised to do more to complement government’s efforts towards addressing the challenge of youth unemployment.

Already, the Hotel, popularly referred to as ‘Jirapa Dubai’, has won an award from the Ministry of Tourism for its contribution towards the promotion of tourism in the Upper West Region.

By: citifmonlione.com/Ghana