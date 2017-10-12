GES to post new teachers by next week

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, acting GES Director

The 2016/2017 graduates of the various colleges of education will from next week be posted to their various stations.

According to the Ghana Education Service (GES), its management is awaiting the release of their final examination results for the posting to commence.

A press release from the GES said: “Management is awaitng the release of their final examination results from the Diploma awarding institutions, which our information indicates would be released by early next week.”

The release of these results “would enable management to post successful graduates to full vacancies in places where their services are needed.”

The GES acknowledged the delay in posting the teachers, and assured that “all resources at the disposal of the service would be mobilized to ensure that the postings are effected immediately the results are released.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana