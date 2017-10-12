Fuel explosion deaths worrying; we’ll act – NPA Board chair

Joe Addo-Yobo

The Board Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Joe Addo-Yobo, has bemoaned the increasing spate of gas or fuel explosions in the country, resulting in death and injuries to Ghanaians.

He said the National Petroleum Authority will adopt strategies at cabinet to address the menace.

Mr. Addo-Yobo was speaking to Citi News’ Caleb Kudah after an extent of damage assessment at the Atomic Junction gas explosion site on Thursday.

“We wanted to see what exactly has happened so that within the cause of time we will take measures to avert this. The killing of innocent lives is too much and we are concerned,” he said.

7 people were killed, with 132 others injured, as two gas explosions occurred at Atomic junction in Accra on Saturday.

The explosions left many structures destroyed, with some vehicles totally burnt. The incident has revived discussions about the compliance of fuel stations to laid down safety regulations.

Many have accused regulatory bodies such as the NPA of shirking their responsibilities, and failing to enforce the law to deal with offending fuel stations. But according to the Board Chairman, the NPA is waiting to act on a cabinet decision later today [Thursday], on how to address the recurring accidents.

“We are waiting for cabinet decision today [Thursday], after that, we will implement the decision…. We will see what we have to do, not just here, but elsewhere because these killings must stop,” he said.

“We will do whatever we can so that these things will either be eliminated completely or reduced,” he added.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana