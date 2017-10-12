Bimbilla: Late Nakpaa-Naa’s family lauds gov’t support for burial

The family of the late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni in Bimbilla in the Northern Region has commended the government and all relevant stakeholders who ensured the late chief’s burial.

Three years following his demise, the late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni was finally buried in line with the customs and traditions of the Nanung traditional area.

The family, in ainterview, thanked the government and other relevant stakeholders mediating the chieftaincy dispute in the Nanung traditional area, for bringing finality to the late chief’s burial.

The family members reaffirmed their commitment to zealously uphold and sustain the peace and stability in the area.

They have also called for genuine reconciliation and unity to move the Nanung traditional area forward in the right direction.

The Spokesperson for the family, Bihi-Naa Amadu Mustapha Zakari, said, “On behalf of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni family, I want to use this opportunity to thank the government for the support granted us leading to the peaceful burial of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni.”

“We want to thank the security institutions for heavy deployment of security personnel to guarantee public safety and all the other relevant institutions for their support.”

“We declare our cooperation with the security institutions and indeed government to ensure the peaceful conduct of individuals within the traditional area.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana