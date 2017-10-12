Akosua Agyapong refutes GH¢ 105,000 fraud allegation

Few days after it was reported that she had been involved in a fraudulent deal which consequently ended her in court, highlife musician Akosua Agyapong has spoken.

A statement signed by her Public Relations manager Manuel King says that the musician, although had been involved in the said land acquisition, did not defraud the businessman in question as was carried by graphic.online.com.gh.

“She states emphatically, that albeit there had been a land transaction, she never defrauded Jonas Asamoah who claims to have been swindled. Every dime paid for the price of the land was made directly to Frank Agyemang, the land owner to whom Jonas Asamoah was introduced, in February 2017,” he wrote.

Read the statement below:

“Akosua Adjepong takes a firm stand in denying the fraud allegation reported by Graphic Online Ghana news: Akosua Agyapong in court for Ghc 105,000 fraud – Graphic Online on Tuesday, October 10,2017.

The management of the musician understands that late March this year, she travelled to the US and returned late April as well as travelled to Canada in late May and returned in late June. This is to clarify that, at some point(s), she was not present or in the country when some payments relating to the purchase of the land was made.

There are witnesses as well as paper trails that proves her absence from the country in the said time frames above. Jonas Asamoah who had made just a part payment of the land and was given two (2) land documents out of four (4), fenced it (the land) to proclaim his ownership over it. Jonas was not given all the four (4) land documents but two (2) on the account of making a part payment – which is reasonable. He was made to understand that the remaining two (2) would be added when payment for the land was complete.

The accuser, after some time, demanded for all four (4) land documents. Undisclosed source(s) had revealed he had sold the land to another and needed all the land documents in order to hand it over to his buyer (the man to whom the accuser had sold the land). His(Jonas’) request for the remaining two (2) land documents was declined and he proposed to trade his Toyota RAV 4 for the outstanding (the remaining payment of the land).

Since Jonas Asamoah had already made a part payment of the land and added his Toyota RAV 4 in order to pay the outstanding land fee, the maths had to be made in order for him to be balanced by Frank Agyemang. After some time, when Jonas had traded his car for the outstanding land fee, he came back, saying he did not like the last part of the transaction and demanded his Toyota RAV 4.

Frank Agyemang knowing he had to return the car, did return it, and as this news release is being written, the car has been handed over to the police. The management of Akosua Adjepong takes this opportunity to tell the media, the musician’s fans and the general public, that she will not and has not defrauded Jonas Asamoah, who has had Graphic Online to write a false news story about her.

Akosua Adjepong, who has been in the music scene for twenty-seven (27) years and still counting, did not come this far just to say she made it this far. She will fight for her reputation and for justice.”

Background

Earlier, graphiconline.com.gh had reported that the “highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, has been hauled before the Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly conspiring with another person and defrauding a businessman of GH¢ 105,000 in a land deal.

The prosecution claims the musician and a man identified as Frank Agyemang, aka, Killer Boss, sold a land which apparently did not belong to them to the businessman.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction of land.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Agyemang, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 160, 000 with three sureties with one to be justified.

The musician was, however, not present in the courtroom. Her legal representatives submitted a medical report which indicated that she was sick.

The hearing continues at the court, presided over by Mrs. Cecilia Dapaa Mireku, on October 24, 2017.

Land transaction

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ms Agnes Boafo, said the complainant in the case was a car merchant while Agyemang claimed to be a building contractor.

She explained that in February 2017, the businessman wanted a parcel of land by the roadside to display his cars for sale. As a result, he contacted Akosua Agyapong for assistance.

The musician, the prosecutor said, told the businessman that she had a plot of land for rent, but the businessman wanted an outright sale.

“Later Akosua introduced Agyemang to the businessman as her brother who had a one plot of land opposite the West Hills Mall for sale. The businessman after inspecting the land showed interest,’’ she said.

ASP Boafo added that the highlife maestro assured the businessman that the land was genuine and Agyemang was the rightful owner.

“They then took the businessman to the Lands Commission, went into one of the offices and came out with someone who confirmed that the land indeed belonged to Agyemang, and upon this, the businessman became convinced,’’ she said.

Afterwards, the prosecutor said, the businessman paid GH¢ 105,000 for the land and later gave a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle valued at GH¢ 100,000 to Agyemang for another plot of land.

“When the businessman went to work on the land, another person came to claim ownership of the land with original documents. He reported the matter to the police leading to Akosua and Agyemang’s arrest. Agyemang, however, released the vehicle to the police,’’ the prosecutor added.”

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana