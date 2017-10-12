3 jailed 75 years for robbery at Mamprobi

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday sentenced three persons who four years ago robbed a retail firm at Mamprobi at gunpoint, and made away with GHc3,710.00 and other valuables to a total of 75 years imprisonment.

They are: Hafiz Ali 22 years, aka Send the Money; and Yakubu Shaibu 24 years, aka Jelilu, who had been on remand till date, were sentenced to 25 years each on the charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery. Their sentences were to run concurrently.

Emmanuel Laryea, a 36-year-old Sales Officer, and an employee of Kweku Swanzy Enterprise, dealers in soft drinks, who had been on bail, was sentenced to 25 years on the charge of abetment of crime.

The operation of the three convicts led to the death of Daniel Mills, an ex-soldier, and a security man who was at post at the Kweku Swanzy Enterprise.

The court presided over by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, found them guilty at the end of the trial, adding that in its opinion, Prosecution had been able to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Paul Kumi, who represented Ali and Shaibu, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

Mr Kumi prayed the court to give them sentences such that the lives of the young men would not be wasted.

The court after considering the plea for mitigation, the number of years spent in custody by the accused, it observed that Ali and Shaibu had been described as “Notorious” as such they should be kept away from society since they had little consideration for humanity.

“As for Laryea, the least said about him the better,” the trial judge declared.

As part of evidence adduced in court, it was established that the three convicts met and planned the robbery with three others at Zongo Junction, who are now at large.

According to the court, CCTV camera footage also captured Laryea, who then as a staff of the company was part of the robbery.

It observed that whilst the robbers ordered staff about, the manner in which Laryea walked leisurely during the incident raised curiosity of his involvement in the robbery.

The court said Laryea in the CCTV camera footage signaled the robbers and showed them where the monies were kept, noting that his denial of the offence was an afterthought since his evidence were full of contradictions.

The court noted that, in Laryea’s statements, he confirmed that he knew of the robbery and he and one Nicolas and Solo, both accomplices drunk some concoction given to them by one Mallam (spiritualist) before they embarked on the robbery.

The facts as narrated in court were that, Kweku Swanzy Enterprise Limited is a firm that dealt in retailing of assorted soft drinks at Mamprobi in Accra.

On July 18, 2013, at about 16:30 hours, staff of the company were busily working when six armed men on two motor bikes stopped at the company’s premises.

They ordered all the workers around the gate to get into the company’s premises. The robbers further ordered the staff to lie on the floor.

Soon after, the robbers shot the security man at post and entered into the various offices and stole GH¢3,710.00.

The security man was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but died whilst receiving treatment.

An autopsy conducted, concluded that the security man died of “Massive right subdural hemorrhage, consistent with gunshot wounds to the head.”

Laryea was picked up after the CCTV camera footage showed him leading the robbers to the various offices of the company.

Shaibu was picked up by the Police at Zongo Junction, near Abossy Okai, following a tip off, whilst Ali was identified by a staff of the company.

–

Source: GNA