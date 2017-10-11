We’ll sue Zoomlion over possible ‘ghost names’ on payroll – YEA

Founder of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Joseph Siaw Agyepong

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has directed Zoomlion Ghana Limited to furnish it with a database of some 45,000 beneficiaries under the agency’s sanitation module.

According to the Agency, the directive is in line with a restructuring process to take inventory of all modules.

Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Justin Kodua, told Citi News that the sanitation module is the only one whose database is not available to his outfit.

He added that, the Agency will take legal action against Zoomlion should it fail to provide the database on all the 45, 000 beneficiaries who are paid by the Agency.

“Zoomlion Ghana Limited started the sanitation module back in the days of NYEP through to GYEEDA era, and from the transition from GYEEDA to YEA, there was a missing gap because even the management that we took over from, when we asked them about those files, they were complaining that during their era there was no direct link or communication between them and the service provider, and mostly payments for work claimed to have been done were paid without recourse to YEA management, and to them they have no contract with Zoomlion Ghana limited.”

Mr. Kodua said during a board meeting held on September 22, 2017, the YEA management was ordered to provide “comprehensive verification” of the 45,000 beneficiaries.

He added that, if the data they receive from Zoomlion does not tally with the 45,000 beneficiaries “I can promise you that any amount of money that has been paid to Zoomlion, we will take the necessary legal actions against them the service provider.”

The CEO said about eight different resolutions were passed at the meeting which included the suspension of allowances of board members, chief executive officer and all staff of the agency for a review.

“The board met on 22nd September and passed several resolutions. There are about eight resolutions that were passed. Some included that henceforth, allowances which have to do with level eight to thirteen including the board of directors, the CEO and the deputies, have been suspended for review. The board wants to take a second look at it.”

“As it stands now, there are some people who are supposed to have been captured, but have not been captured, and also allowances are also paid without looking at the role the person plays within the Agency, so they want to suspend it and have a review before restoring it again,” Mr. Kodua added.

YEA deletes 18,000 names from payroll

YEA in May 2017, deleted 18,000 names from its payroll following the some discrepancies found on the Agency’s payroll system.

YEA said the allowances were suspended when it discovered that some 2,999 beneficiaries were not at post, but continued to draw allowances for no work done, while too many beneficiaries used the same E-Zwich numbers.



By: Godwin A. Allotey & Naa K. Siaw-Marfo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

