REGSEC beefs up Bimbilla security ahead of late chief’s burial

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has reinforced security in the Nanung (Bimbilla) traditional area, ahead of the burial of the late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni on October 12, 2017.

Scores of military and police personnel left Tamale today (Wednesday) for Bimbilla, to augment the operations of the team there.

This is to avert any untoward situation in the area following the upcoming burial of the late chief.

The late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni died on 5th March 2014, and his remains have been deposited at the Yendi hospital morgue.

The REGSEC in consultation with the Nanumba North District Security Committee (DISEC), has finally given the late chief’s family the right to bury him at his private residence in Bimbila.

Chairman of the REGSEC, Salifu Sa-eed, in a Citi News interview pleaded with both sides of the chieftaincy divide to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

He emphasized the need for all stakeholders and residents of Bimbila, to exercise maximum restraint before, during and after the burial.

He reassured residents of Nanung of government’s neutrality in handling the Bimbila chieftaincy dispute.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by Bakpab Naa Nantogmmah Adam, on behalf of the Dasana family, warned that they will resist any attempt to bury the late Nakpa-Naa Salifu Dawuni as overlord of Bimbila.

“Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni died as a Nakpaa-Naa, hence should be buried as Nakpaa-Naa and not Bimbila Naa.”

“We recalled that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his recent visit to some parts of the Northern Region, indicated that his government will not interfere in any chieftaincy matters,

“He even warned that he the President will not hesitate to sanction any of his appointees who meddles in any chieftaincy issues, we pause here to ask whether Bimbila chieftaincy crisis is part of the chieftaincy issues that His Excellency was talking about?”

“We suspect strongly that some politicians in Nanung are behind these evil plans to forcefully bury the late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni in Bimbila against the norms and customs of the traditional area.

“We are appealing to President Akufo Addo. Please walk your talk by bringing such politicians to book before they turn the entire Nanung into chaos.”

Below is the REGSEC’s official statement:

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana