New Juaben: Chiefs to walk for breast cancer

Traditional Chiefs in the New Juaben Traditional Area have pledged their support to join this year’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Creation WALK which is annually organized by Breast Care International.

The event, which is yearly organized under the leadership of Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe, CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, will be held on October 14 this year, at the Koforidua Jackson’s Park.

Speaking at the official launching of this year’s BCI WALK FOR THE CURE, the Busumbruhene of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Nana Bugye Asante, speaking on behalf of the Traditional Council, pledged to join the walk to create awareness and help save lives.

“I must say the Chiefs in New Juaben are very happy that this year’s event is being organized here, it has coincided with this year’s celebration of Akwantu Kesei Festival and we believe it’s a blessing in disguise.”

Nana Bugye Asante added that, “on 14th October, no chief in New Juaben will put on traditional clothes, we will all be in sneakers and trainers to join the 30,000 Ghanaians who will be taking part in the walk. We want the world to know how as chiefs we cherish our women in the society, our challenges are their challenges and their concerns are ours also.”

“From here, I will be visiting all the Chiefs to rally them and get them ready for the walk, so I am pleading with the organizers to make available a number of t-shirts which will be used for the walk because we will be coming with the queen mothers.”

On her part, the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, and the President of Breast Care International, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe, showed appreciation to all who are contributing to make the walk a success.

“I must say we are impressed with what we have seen so far when we got to Koforidua. The chairman of the local organizing committee, Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, together with his able deputy, Joseph Tetteh, have been very helpful and we are grateful.”

“My sincere gratitude also goes to every member of the local organizing committee, you have worked tirelessly and we are proud of all of you, we will not rest until all women in the country make it a regular habit of getting breast examination for early detection and treatment. Breast Cancer can be cured, it is curable and before one can get help, then the cancer needs to be detected early, so the onus lies on us all to create massive awareness on it, breast cancer should not kill any woman again”she said.

Over 30, 000 people which includes personnel and wives of police, fire, army, immigration and prison officers, keep fit clubs, association of hairdressers, beauticians, dressmakers, driver’s unions, teacher associations and other civil societies, are all expected to take part in the BCI WALK FOR THE CURE on Saturday October 14th.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana