Metro Mass bus accident claims 2 lives at Nyankomasi

One person died on the spot, while another died later at the hospital after a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus run into a trailer of a Man diesel long vehicle at Nyankomasi in the Assin North District in the Central Region.

The body of the lady, aged 24, who is yet to be identified, had been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital, while the other victim identified as Hannah Kobina, 27 died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was referred to.

Fifty of sixty-six others who sustained various degrees of injury and were sent to St. Francis Xavier Polyclinic at Assin Fosu have been discharged

Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Oppong, who confirmed the accident, said it occurred around 4:00am on Saturday afternoon between an MMT bus with registration number AS 5665-Z and a Man Diesel Long vehicle with registration number As 7994-10.

She said the MMT bus was traveling from Kumasi to Takoradi, while the Man Diesel Vehicle was traveling from the opposite direction.

The driver of the man diesel vehicle who escaped unhurt has been arrested by the police to assist in investigations.

Source: GNA