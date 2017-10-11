High court orders open field for candidates in Kenya’s repeat poll

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has been ordered by the High Court to include Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot in the October 26 fresh presidential election.

High Court Judge John Mativo on Wednesday ruled that there was no legal basis to bar Aukot from participating.

“Barring the petitioner from participating is denying him his constitutional right,” Mativo said.

The judge said that since the Thirdway Alliance party leader was enjoined in the case that successfully nullified the presidential election, he should be allowed to take part in the fresh presidential election.

He also said those that participated in the presidential election also qualify to participate in the October 26 election which he defined as a fresh election and not a re-run.

Aukot who addressed the media after the ruling said the decision by the court was justice to the people of Kenya saying that the judicial system in Kenya is working.

Aukot also said he will be making a comprehensive statement regarding his participation not withstanding their concerns with the IEBC in the conduct of the fresh election.

“I am very happy today because for the second time the Judiciary has proved to serve justice to the people of Kenya. However our push for reforms in the electoral remain steadfast,” said Aukot.

On Tuesday, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga withdrew his candidature from the October 26 poll on grounds that his demands for IEBC reforms were not met-

–

Source: Capital FM/Kenya