Driver in court for impregnating and abusing 15-yr old house help

Kwasi Akuffo, a 56-year-old driver, on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old house help.

Akuffo, charged with defilement, has pleaded guilty with explanation.

He is said to have continuously defiled the victim after she had delivered. The victim got pregnant during the initial sexual advances from Akuffo.

The court presided over by Aboagye Tandoh deferred Akuffo’s sentence to October 23, to enable the prosecution to ascertain the age of the victim. Akuffo has therefore been remanded into Police custody.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that, the complainant is a Social Worker with Adenta Welfare Department, whilst the victim is a school dropout residing at Adenta New Legon in Accra.

According to prosecution, Akuffo resides in the same house with the victim and his wife. Eight years ago, Akuffo‘s wife brought the victim to stay with them at Haatso to assist them with house chores.

In 2013 Akuffo, his wife and the victim relocated to Adenta New Legon where Akuffo’s wife engaged in soap making business.

During the month of April last year, at about 0900 hours, whilst Akuffo’s wife was away, Akuffo took advantage of the victim and had sex with her.

Prosecution said the victim got pregnant. After delivery, Akuffo’s wife took the victim to Dodowa Government Hospital where she undertook Family Planning Method.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that Akuffo continued to have sex with the victim even after the delivery.

The victim, who could not bear the situation any more reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Adenta and a Social Worker was assigned to the case.

The Police also issued a medical form to the victim to seek medical attention, Chief Inspector Atimbire added.

–

Source: GNA