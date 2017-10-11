Don’t shun vocational education – Awudome Chief to parents

Togbe Adzesi Dzaga IV

Togbe Adzesi Dzaga IV, Senior Divisional Chief of Awudome Avenui Traditional Area, has advised parents to encourage their wards to accept admissions to vocational and technical schools that give hands on training to equip their children with employable skills.

Addressing patrons at the grand durbar of this year’s yam festival by the Chiefs and People of Awudome Traditional Area, the Traditional Leader explained that, although Secondary School Education is equally good, vocational and technical education provides skills that could make the children self-employed after school, without having to bear the brunt of the increasing unemployment in the country.

“Even though the secondary school is also good, I plead that all of you advise your children to accept admissions in Technical and Vocational Educational Institutions which will prepare them for ready jobs after their training. The level of unemployment is high, and so I advise you train them to work on their own” he stated.

The Chief’s counsel renews calls by many to promote Vocational and Technical Education in Ghana as a game changer for the country’s development.

Although Technical and Vocational Education (TVE), are to equip students with technical and employable skills that could make them set up their own businesses, the seeming neglect demonstrated towards such educations in Ghana presents a negative picture of the prospects of TVE in Ghana.

This year’s yam festival was held at Awudome-Tsibu on the theme “ Fostering Unity through forgiveness and reconciliation” aimed at promoting unity among the seven communities of Awudome Traditional Area.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana