Chinese remanded for shooting Ghanaian to death

Jiang Gen Hai allegedly shot and killed a man, sparking riots in Wassa Akropong.

A Takoradi District court has remanded into police custody, the Chinese national who shot and killed Nana Boah, a 30-year old Ghanaian lotto operator, at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

Police Inspector Bernard Paa Ahinsan, who represented the state, prayed the court, presided over by His Worship, Thomas K. Ofidie, to remand the accused into police custody, to allow them some time to further investigate the case.

Jiang Gen Hai, allegedly shot and killed Nana Boah, who had accompanied his friend, a plumber, to demand GHc150 as his workman’s pay for services he had rendered to the Chinese.

He’s believed to have been shot and killed instantly by the Chinese after an argument ensued over the refusal of the Chinese national to pay for the amount he had been charged by the plumber.

Initial reports had suggested that the Ghanaian was shot mistakenly, although that has also not been confirmed.

Eyewitnesses told Citi News that during the confrontation, a gun brought out by one of the Chinese was seized by the two Ghanaians but a second gun was reportedly fired by the Chinese, killing the witness, Nana Boamah instantly.

The youth of Wassa Akropong responded in anger by burning some 14 cars belonging to the Chinese nationals in the town, and also vandalizied other properties.

The suspect was arrested by the police and sent to the Asankragua Divisional Command. He was subsequently transferred to the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi.

Police say he will be charged for murder, and he is to reappear in court on 26th October, 2017.

Crackdown on Chinese

About 14 cars belonging to the Chinese, as well as some of their shops, have been burnt by the irate youth.

Police had to relocate about 48 Chinese nationals to safety following the rioting.

Later on, angry youth also set up checkpoints on the Wassa Akropong High street in search of Chinese nationals following the killing, which heightened already existing tensions because of Chinese involvement in illegal mining.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana