Andela raises $40m to connect Africa’s engineering talent

African tech platform Andela, has announced that it has secured $40 million in Series C funding.

This investment is led by CRE Venture Capital with participation from DBL Partners, Amplo, Salesforce and TLcom Capital, with some investors like Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, GV, and Spark Capital.

Andela was launched in 2014 to build a network of technology leaders on the African continent and bridge the divide between the US and African tech sectors.

It has offices in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda, and has hired 500 developers.

“Andela is investing in our continent’s future technology leaders, who are already playing a much-needed role in solving both African and global problems,” Seni Sulyman, Country Director of Andela Nigeria said.

“With each new partnership, we are simultaneously proving to the global tech industry that brilliance is evenly distributed irrespective of gender, culture or nationality. As we unleash the entire generation of technologists, we will secure Africa’s role as an equal partner working alongside the rest of the world to advance human potential.”

The company plans to launch offices in two additional African countries next year, doubling its developer base from 500 to 1000.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

