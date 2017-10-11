Agric students besiege ministry to demand allowances [Photos]

Hundreds of students from five agricultural colleges in the country, on Wednesday besieged the premises of the Agric Ministry in Accra, to demand the immediate release of their allowances.

According to them, several pleas to the Ministry have fallen on deaf ears hence the picketing.

Some of the students told Citi News that they won’t hold back until they have an assurance from the Ministry.

“We are here over the issue of our allowances because the Ministry has kept quiet for a long. Government has released the allowances of teacher and nursing trainees, but we have been neglected. Our population is less than 3,000, but that of the teachers and nurses are over 58,000, yet government has refused to release our allowances. This is the second time we have been here,” one of the students lamented.

This comes on the back of the restoration of allowances of trainee nurses by the New Patriotic Party government.

Allowances of the agric students were scrapped together with that of trainee nurses and teacher trainees by the Mahama government.

President Akufo-Addo has also promised to restore the allowances of teacher trainees.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana