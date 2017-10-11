30 musicians set for Becca’s 10th anniversary concert

On Saturday, October 21 at the National Theatre in Accra, about thirty (30) artistes will gather to thrill music fans at celebration of Becca’s 10th anniversary in music.

These are a mix of top-notch artistes in Ghana and other African countries showing their love for Rebecca Acheampomaa Acheampong at the ‘Becca Unveiled 10 Years and Counting’ concert.

Some of the musicians performing are M.anifest, Trigmatic, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, MzVee, Edem, Mr Eazi, Joyce Blessing, M.I, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Kumi Guitar, Kidi, Obibinii, among others.

The programme which has been merged with Davido’s ’30 Billion’ African Tour at the same premises on the same day will see the ebullient songstress Becca who is celebrating 10 years in the music industry dish out great tunes from a repertoire of her musical works.

Becca is ably managed by Zylofon Media.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana