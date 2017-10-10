SUNDA International, TWYFORD Ceramics donate to gas explosion victims

Sunda International Ghana Ltd, a Chinese company operating in Ghana, has donated cash and relief items totalling forty thousand Ghana cedis (GHc40,000) to victims of Saturday night’s atomic junction gas explosion at the 37 military Hospital in Accra.

The Sunda international donation comes in immediate response to appeals made to corporate Ghana by Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday morning, for the surviving victims, most of whom are currently on admission at the 37 military hospital to be supported.

The devastating explosion, the cause of which is not yet known, claimed seven (7) lives including a cameraman of NET2 TV, and severely injured 132 others.

Managing Director of SUNDA International, Isaac Hu, explained that SUNDA’s gesture, which is in partnership with its sister company TWYFORD, which has invested millions of dollar in a ceramic factory at Aboadze in the Shama district, Western Region, is a direct response to appeals from the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to corporate bodies for assistance.

He also added that, it also forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility policy to assist needy communities and victims of disasters in the country.

“I hope the whole country will join together to help the affected families go through this tragedy. In the future, I also hope the whole country will work together to prevent this disaster from happening again,” Mr. Hu added.

The donation, made at the 37 military Hospital, was received by Colonel MA Yeboah-Agyepong on behalf of the hospital.

He said “We would like to thank SUNDA and TWYFORD for this kind gesture. The materials you brought are actually the materials we need because many have severe burns and need cleaning materials. So far, we are doing well and we’ll still be very happy to have more donations coming in,” he said.

He praised SUNDA for their generous donation to the hospital in aid of the gas explosion victims, and appealed to other business organisations operating in Ghana to emulate the good corporate social responsibility practices of SUNDA by coming forward to make donations to the hospital since it will go a long way to save lives.

SUNDA International employs over one thousand people for their business operations in Ghana, and is one of the largest re-exporters of products from Ghana to several West African countries.

Some seven SUNDA brands which were donated included Kleesoft Dish washing soap and washing powder, Kleesoft toilet rolls, FasKit insecticide killers and many more.

Twyford is also a Chinese company producing ceramic tiles, and currently employs more than one thousand Ghanaians.

SUNDA International has previously donated 14 tones of iron rods in the circle gas explosion as well as many other donations in the past including the Odorkor fire disaster.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana