Starlets need to do better in front of goal – Fabin

Black Starlets head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, is unhappy about his team’s lack of sharpness in front of goal and has underlined it as the reason behind the 1-0 loss to the United States on Monday.

Forwards Emmanuel Toku, and Sadiq Ibrahim all failed to put their chances away during the match and they paid the ultimate prize when Ayo Akinola scored for the Americans in the 75th minute.

Many observers of the team had spoken about the team’s inconsistencies in attack before the tournament and Fabin admitted that the players could not replicate the lessons in goal scoring from training and that cost them the match.

“After the last match, we worked on scoring and we went through drills before this match. We have to keep working on scoring so we get our act together.

We had so many chances and we blew them and at this level, you will get punished if you do not put the chances away.”

The result has put Ghana in 3rd place in Group A ahead of the final group match with India on Thursday at 2:30 pm Ghana time.

The Starlets are on 3 points together with Colombia who beat India 2-1 on Monday. Ghana will have to beat India and hope Colombia fails to win against the USA for them to make it second place.

Ghana could still make it to the second round of the tournament of the four best third-placed teams.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana