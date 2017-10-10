Nursing trainee allowance to be restored today amid fanfare

President Nana Akuffo-Addo will today [Tuesday], announce the full restoration of the nursing trainee allowance at a ceremony in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The restoration of the allowance was noted as a key New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign promise, after the John Mahama administration scrapped the allowance to allow the various training colleges to admit more students.

It earmarked a students’ loan scheme in place of the allowance.

But the Mahama government later agreed to pay a reduced allowance for the trainees temporarily, after protests, until such a time that they are finally moved onto the students’ loan scheme.

About 58,000 trainee nurses and midwives are expected to benefit from this restoration.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, last week defended the decision to launch the restoration of allowances with a ceremony, as opposed to something simpler.

“We are launching [the restoration of the allowance] to demonstrate to Ghanaians that the government has honored its promise. We don’t want to hide in a room somewhere, pay the allowance and that is the end of it. Ghanaians should know what we are doing,” the Minister of Health told the Media after appearing before Parliament.

He stressed that it was necessary “to communicate the good works of our President, and that is why are we are launching. People are happy; they want to jubilate about it and we want them to jubilate about it” he said.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana