Nana Konadu almost killed my comedy career – DKB

DKB

A scathing critique made by former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings about comedian DKB’s act seems to have really affected the comedian.

Derrick Kobina Bonney, known in showbiz as DKB has revealed that the comment almost killed his comedy career.

In April 2017, it was reported by Graphic Showbiz that the former first lady had described the comedian as ‘boring’ when she attended the Easter Comedy Show at the Accra International Conference Centre.

“…an avid patron of concerts and comedy shows, the former First Lady made her way to the exit as soon as the famous Ghanaian comedian mounted the stage, saying to the hearing of other patrons seated close by including this writer [Jayne Buckman-Owoo], ‘don’t mind him; his jokes are not funny.’”

In an exclusive interview with Mikki Osei Berko, host of ‘After Hours’ on TV3, DKB stated that the former first lady’s comments nearly collapsed his comedy career.

According to him, Nana Konadu opened him up to his enemies: “I mean what she said was the most detrimental thing anyone could say to me. She opened me up to my enemies, to mockery and it was this close to my career crashing. I mean it is not encouraging for a high profile person of that sort to pass such a comment. She said she didn’t say it.”

The ‘King of Comedy’ later apologised to Nana Konadu when they met.

“I met her and I apologised for the night. I didn’t really care whether she has to apologise to me or not. My bit was that I am the young man so of course I had to come clean. I apologised to her that if that night she was truly offended by the kind of content I was doing, then I am sorry. It was the lowest of my career. I lost a lot of shows because of the comment,” he said.

That notwithstanding, ace satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa took to social media few days after the said incident to intimate that DKB was still the ‘King of Comedy’ in Ghana.

Broadcaster and communications officer of Charter House had also vented his displeasure at the vitriol that came with the supposed statement by the former first lady, saying every comedian has their bad days.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana