Indian businessman case: Immigration boss fails to show up in court

Indian Businessman, Ashok Sivaram [middle]

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, today [Tuesday], failed to appear before the Accra High Court in a contempt suit brought against him by an Indian businessman, Ashok Sivaram.

The Immigration Service boss was cited for contempt after he failed to comply with an order asking him to restore the work and residence permit of the businessman.

Explaining the reasons for his non appearance in court, a representative of the Attorney General, Jasmine Armah, told the court that Mr. Takyi had traveled on official duty with the Interior Minister.

She also told the court that they have filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal over the restoration order hence the non compliance.

Ashok Kumar Sivaram has been seeking for the restoration of his visa, since a court quashed a deportation order by the interior ministry.

AG’s stay of execution plea dismissed

The Court had earlier dismissed an application praying it for a stay of execution of an earlier judgment, ordering the Immigration Service to restore the work and residence visa of Ashok Kumar Sivaram.

The Presiding judge, Justice Naa Adoley Azu, explained that her decision was to prevent Mr. Ashok from being at the mercy of the Immigration Service, while dealing with his legal issues in Ghana.

She also dismissed the Attorney General’s argument that the non-granting of the stay application will amount to interference of the work of the Immigration Service as statutory bodies are not above the law.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana