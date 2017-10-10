High Commissioner to India urges Starlets to bounce back from USA loss

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, has encouraged the Black Starlets team to work hard and recover from Monday’s 1-0 loss to the United States in the U-17 World Cup.

The Starlets were undone by a 75th-minute goal from Ayo Akinola after they failed to put away the numerous chances created on the day.

The victory sends the Americans through to the second round while Ghana need to defeat hosts India on Thursday and hope for a favourable result between the USA and Colombia to progress as the second-placed team in the group.

Speaking to the team after the match, H.E. Ocquaye Jnr, urged the players to bounce back from the loss and he also shared his thoughts on what he felt went against the team.

“Things are not lost for you. I know a lot of teams which lost their first match in a World Cup and went on to win it ultimately. Spain is an example. You did not lose your first match so just keep working hard.

Usually, Ghana plays well against a tough team and Colombia is the toughest team in the group and you beat them. But somehow, there is a perception that we always beat the USA and that exists even among our senior team.

The word is complacency and it showed in the first half. In the second, you played excellently but against the run of play, you conceded the goal. You have done well but this is a big lesson.”

Ghana is hoping to excel in the U-17 World Cup ten years after its last appearance when the tournament was played n South Korea.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana