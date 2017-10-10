Death toll in Suhum accident rises to 5

The aftermath of the accident which has claimed 5 lives so far

Five persons have been confirmed dead following a head-on collision between two vehicles at Kyekyere, a village close to Suhum in the Eastern Region.

About 15 others who sustained varying degrees of injury are currently on admission at various hospitals.

The accident, involved a vehicle traveling from Accra to Koforid, and a Kumasi-Accra bound vehicle.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News on Tuesday, lamented the accident was avoidable, and said the police “have begun investigations to ascertain all the facts, and efforts are being made to tow the accident vehicles to the station to assist investigations.”

“Yesterday [Monday] at about 8:00 in the evening, a suspect driver, Osei Asante, was in charge of a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number ER 1058-16 from Kasoa to Koforidua, with passengers on board, and upon reaching a village called Kyekyewere near Suhum, he tried overtaking a leading vehicle and in the process his car veered onto the opposite lane and crashed into the passenger side of a Sprinter bus with registration number AW 1329-14, which also had passengers on board, and was heading to Accra from Kumasi” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh narrated.

He also advised passengers to call drivers to order when they over-speed and flout driving regulations.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana