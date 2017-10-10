Atomic explosion: More roads to open, UG to help ease congestion

An aerial view of the Atomic Junction Area

Police are expected to reopen portions of some roads leading to and from Atomic Junction in Madina for the free flow of traffic today [Tuesday], following the Saturday explosion at a gas station in the vicinity.

Seven deaths have so far been recorded as a result of the accident, and over 100 injured.

Police are currently processing the area as a crime scene, hence the decision to block roads around the area, as investigations continue into the massive explosion, and the resulting fire which threw people in and around Atomic Junction into a state of panic.

Aside from the roads, businesses in the area have also been affected as they remained closed on Monday.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheila Abeyie Buckman, assured that activity in the area would be back to normal, starting with the reopening of a few more roads, after the road from Haatso, leading towards Madina was opened on Monday.

“We are trying to work frantically for life to come to normal. On Tuesday morning, because we anticipate that the traffic flow would be directed towards town, which is from Haatso towards the Atomic Roundabout, we also have some diversion where we have some policemen posted and diverting traffic,” DSP Buckman told Citi News.

She also noted that, the University of Ghana, which also had some students affected by the blast resulting in commotion, will be playing its part to ease pressure on the area.

“Thankfully, authorities of the University of Ghana have allowed access through their otherwise inaccessible routes where you need special cards to enter. And so, we are also diverting traffic through their routes.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana