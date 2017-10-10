Appiah to hand new players opportunity in Saudi Arabia friendly

Ghana’s Black Stars have turned their attention to qualification for the Afcon 2019 after their quest to make it to Russia 2018 came to an end following a goalless draw with the Cranes of Uganda.

Head coach of the team Kwesi Appiah is set to hand opportunities to a number of new invitees when the Black Stars take on the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in an international friendly to be played on the outskirts of Jeddah.

The Green Falcons are set to return to the World Cup themselves after an eleven-year absence.

Striker John Antwi is expected to make his cameo along with the likes of Accra Hearts of Oak’s Vincent Atingah.

“Despite missing the global competition coach Appiah will now focus on getting a strong squad together for the Afcon.

“A number of the new faces like Kassim Nuhu and Lawrence Ati-Zigi could all get the chance to impress,”GFA spokesperson Ibrahim Saani Daara revealed ahead of the big game.

The Saudi Arabians are expected to parade a strong squad for the match which will kick off at 5:15 pm Ghanaian time.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana