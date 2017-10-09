Queen Jane’s school celebrates 25th anniversary

Queen Jane’s school over the weekend held a colourful ceremony to mark twenty-five years of the school’s its existence.

The school which is located at Nungua in the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipality in the Greater Accra Region is one of the best private schools in the vicinity.

Addressing teeming parents and pupils, the proprietor of the school Mr Awuah Gyimah narrated the success story of the school.

He said a school that started with six children can now boast of nearly thousand pupils.

“I and my wife co-founded this school on 29th September 1992 with only six children in our living room. Through thick and thin, the school has progressed over the years from the lower nursery to JHS three. Currently, we have a student population of over seven-hundred students,” he added.

He also craved the indulgence of parents to support the development of their children, and assured parents of the school’s commitment towards the welfare of the pupils.

On his part, the headmaster of the school, Alhaj A.B. Adams said the teachers will continue to offer their best to ensure the sterling performance of the school in the Basic School Certificate Examination (BECE).

He, however, called on the parent to ensure prompt payment of their fees and other commitment to facilitate efficiency.

Speaking on the theme for the celebration: Education a Shared Responsibility, an astute educationist, Kate Banaman advocated for proper dialogue between parents and school authorities as a common platform for addressing child welfare issues.

AWARDS

A number of pupils who distinguished themselves were also awarded at the ceremony.

By: Anass S. Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana