Koo Ntakra wins Artiste of the Year at EMA 2017

Ghanaian rapper Isaac Akuffo known in showbiz as Koo Ntakra has been crowned Artiste of the Year at the maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards.

At the event which was held at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua on Saturday 7th October, 2017, the ‘King of Kofcity’ expressed his joy at winning the coveted crown.

“From day one, Eastern Region has supported me. You voted for me to win MTN Hitmaker and you have shown me love again. God bless you,” he said.

He beat Pope Skinny, Atom, Racky Nova, T Rhyme, Medikal and Kwami Eugene, to win the coveted crown.

Koo Ntakra also won Best Rapper of the Year award, trouncing contenders like Dyce, Silence, Medikal, T Rhyme, Pope Skinny and Elly Element.

The ‘King of Kofcity’ rapper whose album launch is scheduled for November 4, 2017 at Daddy’s Bar in Koforidua put up and spectacular performance alongside Atom, T Rhyme, Chuku Lion, Obaapa Gyamfua, Kojo Siego, Talanku, F9, Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy who won the Lifetime Achievement Award, among others

Highlife colossus and a proud son of the region, Daasebre Gyamena who passed away in 2016, was hugely celebrated by Kwame Ratty who did a performance of two of Daasebre’s songs.

The programme which brought together stakeholders of the music industry in the region, the media and general public, was hosted by Kwame Dadzie of Citi FM. The Red Carpet interviews were handled by Jah Solo of Bryt FM and Eminado of Kingdom FM.

Below is the full list of winners:

Gospel Song of the Year – Davida Afriyie

High Life Song of the Year – Talanku

Raggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Ghetto Party (Chuku Lion)

Female Vocalist of the Year – Obaapa Gyamfua

Male Vocalist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Hiplife Song of the Year – Ye Wo Krom (Atom)

Promoter of the Year – Odehyieba Kwasi

Best Group of the Year – Splitees

Afropop Song of the Year – Oluwa (Blutut)

Music Producer of the Year – Swanzy Kin

Collaboration Song of the Year – Bad Gal (KO7 ft. Luther)

Best Music Video of the Year – Ye Wo Krom (Atom)

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Obaapa Gyamfua

Best New Artiste of the Year – Elly Element

High Life Artiste of the Year – Hakeem Bawa

Best Rapper of the Year – Koo Ntakra

Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year – Pope Skinny

Raggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Kasiebo

Eastsyde Song of the Year – Meba (Racky Nova ft. Wings Armani and Sean Khare)

Most Influential Artiste of the Year – Shatta Wale

Artist of the Year – Koo Ntakra

Lifetime Achievement Award – Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy

The maiden edition of Eastern Music Awards was organised by Hi 5 Productions, Presenters Association of the Eastern Region (PATER) and Eastern MUSIGA.

The Eastern Music Awards is aimed at rewarding musicians who reside in the Eastern Region or those who hail from the region.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana