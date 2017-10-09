GHPL Week 28: Aduana stay top as Kotoko fall at Bechem

Aduana Stars kept their pursuit of the Ghana Premier League going with a 4-1 win at Bolga All Stars on Sunday.

After beating WAFA, the 2010 league winners were tipped to win against the already-relegated Bolga All Stars and they duly delivered with goals from Derrick Sasraku, Nathaniel Asamoah and Sam Adams.

All Stars got their consolation from Sam Norgbey.

Aduana Stars now have 54 points while Bolga All Stars stay on 12 points.

WAFA stayed second after beating Wa All Stars at the Red Bull Arena Sogakope. Musa Nuhu, Mohammed Coulibaly and Prince Ampem Darko got the goals for WAFA to give them 50 points.

Asante Kotoko’s title hopes were finally killed off after a 1-0 loss to Bechem United.

Bechem United got the winning goal in the 95th minute through Saddiq Hadji Abubakar who are now 12th on 38 points. Kotoko are in 4th place with 40 points.

Liberty Professionals won the most entertaining match of the round 4-2 against Berekum Chelsea at the Carl Reindorf Park.

Bernard Arthur opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Michael Ampadu added the second via a lovely long range effort.

Bernard Arthur got his second of the day and his 4th in two league games to make it 3-0 to Liberty Professionals.

Black Stars B forward Stephen Sarfo struck twice for Berekum Chelsea to make it 3-2 and give the visitors hope.

However, Frederick Ansah put an end to the comeback by scoring the 4th for Liberty who now 38 points and are 11th on the log.

Berekum Chelsea are 5th on 39 points.

Hearts of Oak beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium thanks to goals from Winfull Cobbinah and Joshua Otoo while Joseph Esso got the goal for Dwarfs.

Hearts now have 47 points while Dwarfs are 7th on 39 points.

Olympics continued their push for survival after winning 1-0 away to Elmina Sharks. Daniel Appiah got the only goal of the game in the 70th minute.

Inter Allies beat Medeama 2-0 at the El-Wak Stadium with goals coming from Wahab Akwei and Hasmin Musah and AshantiGold went past Tema Youth by the same scoreline to move to 38 points on the league log.

Hans Kwofie and Shafiu Mumuni got the goals for the Miners who play Great Olympics and Aduana Stars in their last two matches.

By: Citi Sports