FIFA Under 17 World Cup: Starlets fall to USA

Ghana’s Black Starlets suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of USA in their second group game at the ongoing FIFA Under 17 World Cup in India.

The Americans dominated the opening stages of the game and went close to taking the lead on a couple of occasions but were denied by Starlets goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.

Ghana grew into the game and produced some scintillating spells with only the finishing letting the down.

Starlets’ Emmanuel Toku had what was arguably the chance of the game when he fired off target from 6 yards after being put through on goal by Ibrahim Sadiq on 51 minutes.

Substitute Ayo Akinola punished the Starlets wastefulness when he finished coolly on 75 minutes in what was the game’s winning goal.

The defeat leaves Ghana on 3 points after two games with the team set to face India in the last group game on Thursday.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana