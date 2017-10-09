Chief calls for ban on sand winning

Nana Kwabena Baah Akwansrahene, a newly installed sub-chief to Osabarima Okogyeaman Apedwa Ofori V, Apapamhene, has called on the public to unite in the effort to halt the activities of sand winning in the area.

He said the activity of sand winning has affected the provision of public infrastructure such as school blocks, affected farming activities and brought about various diseases as the uncovered pits bred mosquitoes amongst other health concerns.

Nana Akwansrahene made the appeal in an interview, after his installation ceremony at Akyem Apapam in the Eastern Region.

He said more educational structures are needed in the area to promote teaching and learning for the children to acquire knowledge to help grow the economy, but the degradation of the environment must be halted first.

Nana Akwansrahene called on the chiefs to involve themselves in the effort to stop the activities sand winners, and also avoid the selling of lands without the prior knowledge of Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, who is the sole owner of the Akyem Abuakwa lands.

–

Source: GNA