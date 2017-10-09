2 children killed in Kwadaso by collapsed building

The Suntreso District Police Command has commenced investigations into a building collapse that killed two children, and left another in a critical condition at Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi.

The building according to police, belongs to one Joyce Oppong Kwasi, 46, and was rented out to Akosua Serwaah, 35, at Kwadaso St. Peters.

The walls of the building fell and trapped three children when police proceeded to the scene, following a distress call at about 11:30 am on Saturday.

The two, Maame Serwaa, 10, and Kate Boakye, 7, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Nina Boakye, 4, who was in a critical condition is on admission at the Kwadaso SDA Hospital.

It took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to recover the two bodies from the rubble.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the KATH morgue awaiting autopsy.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana