Wenchi Assembly sensitizes members on public private partnership

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region, Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie, has pledged the Assembly’s commitment to provide the necessary infrastructure to ensure government’s flagship programmes such as one district one factory, one village one dam, and planting for food and jobs among others, succeed for the sustainable development of the country.

He therefore encouraged the private sector to be more involved in running of the economy, and take a keen interest in the growth of the sector.

He noted that, lack of adequate funding and capacity by individuals and communities, has motivated government to adopt Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, to boost and build the capacity of individuals and businesses, to enhance ownership and sustainability of interventions in the country.

Dr. Kwakye Afriyie made these revelations at a day stakeholder engagement on the need and importance of PPP in the country’s development. It was organised by the WMA, and attended by assembly members, heads of departments, business and investment communities, and facilitated by officials of the Ministry of Finance.

He noted that the training became necessary to facilitate grassroots participation in governance to reduce suspicion, and complains at the assembly for the betterment of the municipality, and encouraged participants to take the knowledge gained seriously to formulate all PPP agreements to benefit the people.

“The private sector continues to play a significant role in our quest to transform the economy, and so if we meet to share experiences and ideas, we will together lay a strong foundation for development, and attract more foreign partners to participate in our development initiatives”, he said.

He appealed to industry players in the area to take advantage of available potentials and the exploitation of resources for their mutual benefit.

Some assembly members at the end of the training commended the assembly for equipping them with skills, and pledged to help the assembly to enter into only productive PPP arrangement going forward. They also called for the need to embrace integrated approach to the areas of development by tapping into all sectors of the economy.

The Assembly later commissioned a 26-seater toilet facility under a PPP arrangement. The facility was constructed by Stephen Gyamfi, a native and businessman to address the problem of open defecation in the municipality.

He therefore appealed donors, philanthropists and businesses, to venture into other sectors to boost the image of Wenchi and create job opportunities for the youth.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana