We need helicopters for better fire fighting and rescue – Anaglatey

Prince Billy Anaglatey

The Fire Service’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Billy Anaglatey, has noted his outfit’s need for helicopters to fight fires, following the massive gas explosion at Atomic Junction.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Anaglatey said the Ghana fire service was now at a stage where it needs to upgrade its methods.

“We keep saying that now that we have developed to a level, the fire service needs helicopters for firefighting and helicopters for rescue purposes,” he said.

The constraints notwithstanding, Mr. Anaglatey assured that fire service personnel were up to the task, as far as combating fires are concerned.

“If you talk about our readiness in terms of human capability, we have it and then we have all that it takes to fight it. Had it not been that we had all it took in terms of training and expertise, I think this fire would have turned into a disaster and not the mere destruction of the facilities that occurred.”

The massive explosion occurred at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction near the University of Ghana, resulting in a blackout and sparking widespread pandemonium in surrounding areas.

Seven people have been confirmed dead with 40 people sustaining various degrees of injury.

The raging fire following the explosion took almost 12 hours to fully quench, although the situation was brought under control after about two hours.

There have been complaints of empty hydrants and water shortages, that have marred firefighting efforts in the past, but such did not occur following this explosion.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana