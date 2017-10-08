NDC consoles Atomic Gas explosion victims

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the horrific gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra.

While praying for them, the NDC also consoled those who suffered varied degrees of injury.

The NDC in a statement signed by its Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, said “We pray that the Lord Almighty showers divine mercies and grace on them to be able to go through these very trying moments.”

The party also charged government not to neglect those who got injured in the explosion.

Some seven people lost their lives, and 132 others sustained varied degrees of injury in the gas explosion at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction near the University of Ghana.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who on Saturday joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on a three-day official tour of the Northern Region, was compelled to leave for Accra when the news broke out.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, speaking at the scene of the Saturday night explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra, said a policy is in the offing to deal with the safety concerns once and for all.

He said the government will it put its foot down and turn a deaf ear to arguments against proposed reforms particularly in the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

He has so far visited the site of the explosion, and has visited the 37 Military Hospital to commiserate with the victims. He has promised that Government will foot the bills of all the injured persons.

The explosion occurred at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction near the University of Ghana. Residents were thrown into a state of pandemonium following the piercing sound of the explosion as well as the giant scary fireball that was formed in the sky.

Below is the full statement from the NDC:

NDC Commiserates With Deceased And Injured In “Atomic” Gas Explosion

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), sends its utmost and heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in yesterday’s unfortunate gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra.

In this time of grief for the whole nation in general, and in particular for the families of the deceased as well as those who are injured and have lost valuable properties, we pray that the Lord Almighty showers divine mercies and grace on them to be able to go through these very trying moments.

The NDC congratulates; the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), all security Agencies, the Media, and all persons, who helped to arrest the inferno and prevent it from causing much more havoc than it did.

We also thank all hospitals and medics that helped, and are helping, to save the lives of the injured.

The NDC is assured in hope, that the Government of Ghana, will do all it takes to bring relief to the victims and families of those who have been hard-hit by the explosion.

Koku Anyidoho

(NDC Deputy General Secretary, Operations)

Sunday, October 08, 2017

By: Michael Ogbodu/citifmonline.com/Ghana