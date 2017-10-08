I’m devastated over gas explosion – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is devastated hearing news of the gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.

“The news of last night’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to several others, has left me devastated,” he said on Twitter.

About six people perished following the gas explosion that occurred on Saturday with others sustained various degrees of injury.

The President who lamented over the issue took to his Twitter handle, to express condolences to the bereaved families as well as those injured.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and I wish the injured speedy recovery,” he added.

The President also said he had dispatched the Vice President to the scene of the tragedy.



The gas filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra exploded on Saturday.

Residents were thrown into a state of pandemonium following the piercing sound of the explosion as well as the giant scary fireball that was formed in the sky.

Students of the University of Ghana and PRESEC fled for their lives.

Personnel from the Fire Service battled to put off the fire, but it was completely doused on Sunday morning.

Nana Akufo-Addo also assured of putting in place the necessary measures to prevent such occurrences.

“Government is resolved, now more than ever, to ensure such an incident does not occur again.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

