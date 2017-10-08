Gas explosions: We’ll tackle safety issues seriously – Standards Authority

Executive Director of the Ghana Standards Authority

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has promised to fix the menace of gas explosions in the country.

Ghana has recorded about eight gas explosions in the last four years with the recent one occurring at Atomic Junction in Accra on Saturday reigniting pressure on government to control the establishment of fuel stations in residential and commercial areas.

Speaking to Citi News the Executive Director of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, who took responsibility for the gas explosion, said his outfit will liaise with other sector agencies to curb the situation.

“This is about the third time in a very short time. We are all sad and devastated but it is not a time to be sad, this is the time for concrete action. And we want to promise Ghanaians that will take the needed action to ensure that never again because we cannot afford more loss of lives,” he added.

Ghana Standards Authority according to its website is an agency of government responsible for promoting standards, standardization and also undertakes conformity assessment activities in the country.

“These activities ensure that products or goods and services produced in Ghana, whether for local consumption or for export are safe, reliable and are of good quality,” GSA stated on its website.

Pro. Dodoo also called for support from Ghanaians in order to ensure adequate safety for Ghanaians.

“We are responsible, the blame should be thrown at our doorsteps and what we are saying is that we own up and we are going to fix this problem. What we just want to assure Ghanaians is that this is unfortunate and we are sad about that but being sad is not enough – fixing it and making sure that it doesn’t happen again is a responsible thing to do and that is what we want to do. And all we are asking for is support and understanding,” Prof. Dodoo added.

Fireball scare at Atomic junction

A gas filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra exploded on Saturday.

Residents were thrown into a state of pandemonium following the piercing sound of the explosion as well as the giant scary fireball that was formed in the sky.

Students of the University of Ghana and PRESEC fled for their lives.

Personnel from the Fire Service battled to put off the fire, but it was completely doused on Sunday morning.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

