GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

A day after Atomic Junction gas explosion [Photos]

Sunday, October 8, 2017 7:30 am

atomic-juncation-gas-explosion-site-1

A gas filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra exploded on Saturday.

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-60

Residents were thrown into a state of pandemonium following the piercing sound of the explosion as well as the giant scary fireball that was formed in the sky.

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-26

Students of the University of Ghana and PRESEC fled for their lives.

atomic-juncation-gas-explosion-site-6

It is currently unclear what triggered the fire or the number of casualties involved.

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-46

Below is what we know so far:

The explosion occurred at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction

atomic-juncation-gas-explosion-site-5

The first explosion was heard at about 7:20pm

The fire caught an adjacent fuel station

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-44

A second explosion was heard few minutes later

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-42

Some cars parked close by have been burnt to ashes

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-43

At least one person has been confirmed dead as of Saturday

atomic-juncation-gas-explosion-site-2

Scores of injured people have been rushed to the Legon and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-41

Residents of Bani and James Topp Nelson Yankah hall of the University of Ghana escaped to safety

There was power outage at parts of the University of Ghana campus

atomic-junction-gas-explosion-34

There was a stampede at the Legon campus over the incident

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia rushed back to Accra truncating his birthday party in the Northern Region

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Tagged with:

© Copyright 2017 | citifmonline.com | All Rights Reserved.