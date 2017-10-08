A day after Atomic Junction gas explosion [Photos]

A gas filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra exploded on Saturday.

Residents were thrown into a state of pandemonium following the piercing sound of the explosion as well as the giant scary fireball that was formed in the sky.

Students of the University of Ghana and PRESEC fled for their lives.

It is currently unclear what triggered the fire or the number of casualties involved.

Below is what we know so far:

The explosion occurred at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction

The first explosion was heard at about 7:20pm

The fire caught an adjacent fuel station

A second explosion was heard few minutes later

Some cars parked close by have been burnt to ashes

At least one person has been confirmed dead as of Saturday

Scores of injured people have been rushed to the Legon and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals

Residents of Bani and James Topp Nelson Yankah hall of the University of Ghana escaped to safety

There was power outage at parts of the University of Ghana campus

There was a stampede at the Legon campus over the incident

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia rushed back to Accra truncating his birthday party in the Northern Region

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana