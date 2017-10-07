Wassa Akropong killing: 4 Chinese arrested, 14 cars burnt

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested four Chinese nationals suspected to be involved in the shooting of a thirty year old Ghanaian, Nana Boamah, a lotto operator at Wassa Akropong.

This was confirmed by Citi News’ source within the Police service in the Western Region.

“The Chinese, who fired the shot and three other Chinese who were at the Casino at the time of the incident, have been arrested by the police. They have been sent to the Asankragua District Police Command,” the source said.

The shooting, which occurred on Friday, caused a lot of chaos in the Wassa Akropong township.

Eyewitnesses toldthat the incident was triggered when a plumber who was hired by some Chinese nationals to undertake some services called on the deceased, as a witness, after the Chinese refused to pay the GHc150 he charged.

During the confrontation, a gun brought out by one of the Chinese was seized by the two Ghanaians but a second gun was reportedly fired by the Chinese, killing the witness, Nana Boamah instantly.

The incident angered the youth of the town who burnt and vandalized properties belonging to the Chinese nationals.

14 vehicles burnt

The Police source also told Citi News that so far 14 vehicles have been burnt in the process.

“14 cars too have been burnt down during the crisis last night,” the source added.

Police relocate Chinese in Wassa Akropong over killing’ of Ghanaian

Although calm has returned to the place, there is currently heavy Police and military presence in the area, whereas about 48 Chinese nationals have been relocated to safety.

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Duku and a team of other security personnel are visiting the town to access the security situation.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana