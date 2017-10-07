Uganda vs Ghana: Kwesi Appiah hands starts to Sarfo, Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has handed an international debut for Malmo star Kingsley Sarfo for this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

With Ghana needing to win to stand any chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and with several key players missing, Appiah has gone with a new look squad for today’s game.

Christian Atsu is out with a knee injury, defenders, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah also missed the trip while Jordan and Andre Ayew were dropped from the squad.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom who’s been in stunning form for SuperLiga team Red Star Belgrade, and has scored 30 goals this season, will start up front for the Black Stars with Captain Asamoah Gyan out with injury.

Richard Ofori retains his place in goal behind a centre-back pairing of Nicholas Opoku and Daniel Amartey who will captain the team today.

Augsburg right-back Daniel Opare returns to the first team for the first time since the 2014 World Cup while Lumor Agbenyenu starts at left back for the Stars

Alfred Duncan and Ebenezer Ofori join four-goal hero against Congo, Thomas Partey in central midfield, with Partey expected to play as the most advanced of the three.

Kingsley Sarfo and Frank Acheampong will provide support down the wings for the Black Stars

GHANA XI: R. Ofori, Opare, Lumor, Amartey (c), Opoku, Duncan, Sarfo, E. Ofori, Yiadom, Partey, Acheampong

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana