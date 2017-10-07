Police on manhunt for persons who turned Koforidua river into ‘blood’

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for persons who turned the Nsukwao River within the New Juaben Municipality red.

The Nsukwao Township in Koforidua was agog on Saturday after residents saw the river that passes through the area turning red with some suspecting that it was blood.

But preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the water changed its colour because some “unscrupulous” people poured certain chemicals into it.

Speaking to Citi News on the development, the Eastern Regional Police Command in charge of Public Affairs ASP Eben Tetteh said the culprits will be dealt accordingly.

“Our preliminary investigations show that it was not blood but rather some unscrupulous persons might have poured some chemicals into it upstream and that was what was flowing downstream.”

He also told Citi News that the river body is currently gaining its original form.

The river as we speak now is regaining its normal colour which is white and odorless. That confirms our suspicion that it’s not blood but chemicals,” ASP Tetteh added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey & Jessica Aryee/citifmonline.com/Ghana

