Ghanaians want referee banned, Uganda match replayed after poor calls

Saturday, October 7, 2017 7:48 pm

Match referee, Daniel Bennett
Ghana’s hopes of making a fourth consecutive World Cup suffered a blow when they were held to a goalless draw in Uganda.

The draw meant that Egpyt are now one win away from securing qualification to next year’s world cup, ending Ghana’s almost obligatory appearance at the World Cup.

However, it wasn’t the Black Stars’ poor performance that attracted the ire of Ghanaians, following the game, but that of South African referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants.

Ghana had arguably two legitimate goals disallowed in each half, including one at the very end of the game, and had a strong penalty appeal waved away by the referee.

Amartey hit the back of the net with a powerful header in the first half, but had the goal ruled out for offside although replays suggested that he was onside.

Acheampong was then bundled over by a defender in the box for a penalty after the break, but the referee pointed for a goal-kick instead.

And right at the end of the game, substitute Raphael Dwamena put the ball in the back of the net for what he thought was Ghana’s winner only to be denied by the linesman’s flag.

That decision sparked a ruckus on the pitch as the Ghanaian players and coaches sought an explanation after the final whistle, seconds later, which has since, inevitably, spilt over onto social media.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan called on the Ghana Football Association to protest the conduct of the officials in a tweet after the game.

Other Ghanaian football fans and football journalists across the continent also vented their spleen at the match officials, with some calling for the match to be replayed, as had been ruled in the game between Senegal and South Africa.

Here are some of the tweets in response to the refereeing calls in the game

