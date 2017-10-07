Ghanaians want referee banned, Uganda match replayed after poor calls

Match referee, Daniel Bennett

Ghana’s hopes of making a fourth consecutive World Cup suffered a blow when they were held to a goalless draw in Uganda.

The draw meant that Egpyt are now one win away from securing qualification to next year’s world cup, ending Ghana’s almost obligatory appearance at the World Cup.

However, it wasn’t the Black Stars’ poor performance that attracted the ire of Ghanaians, following the game, but that of South African referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants.

Ghana had arguably two legitimate goals disallowed in each half, including one at the very end of the game, and had a strong penalty appeal waved away by the referee.

Amartey hit the back of the net with a powerful header in the first half, but had the goal ruled out for offside although replays suggested that he was onside.

Replays suggest Daniel Amartey was onside and the goal should have stood. Huge let off for Uganda #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/me60S6fbL7 — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) October 7, 2017

Acheampong was then bundled over by a defender in the box for a penalty after the break, but the referee pointed for a goal-kick instead.

And right at the end of the game, substitute Raphael Dwamena put the ball in the back of the net for what he thought was Ghana’s winner only to be denied by the linesman’s flag.

That decision sparked a ruckus on the pitch as the Ghanaian players and coaches sought an explanation after the final whistle, seconds later, which has since, inevitably, spilt over onto social media.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan called on the Ghana Football Association to protest the conduct of the officials in a tweet after the game.

Other Ghanaian football fans and football journalists across the continent also vented their spleen at the match officials, with some calling for the match to be replayed, as had been ruled in the game between Senegal and South Africa.

Here are some of the tweets in response to the refereeing calls in the game

Reason for the disallowed Goal? Referee Daniel Bennett is just a DISGRACE. Not for World Cup slot but A protest, sanction, & replay maybe?😏 pic.twitter.com/wOX3n1dKj1 — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) October 7, 2017

South African referee Daniel Bennett should be banned for life. FIFA are you paying attention? Uganda vs Ghana — Dan Theal (@ThealsOnWheels) October 7, 2017

Was Ref. Daniel Bennett from #SouthAfrica seeking revenge for what Joseph Lamptey did against his country?

He is a disgrace to the job. — Ben Koku Glover (@glovben) October 7, 2017

Appalling performance today from SA’s Daniel Bennett. Award-winning ref with 14 years int’l experience but has messed up big time in Kampala pic.twitter.com/vwZ8S34RrU — Fiifi Anaman (@fiifianaman) October 7, 2017

Surely Daniel Bennett should be banned from officiating. Ghana robbed in broad daylight. — Marwan Ahmed (@MarwanAhmed_KF) October 7, 2017

Officiating in Africa’s #WCQ2018 ridiculously poor. Lamptey – binned. Daniel Bennett ruled out a clean Ghana goal in Uganda.😫#KweseFootball — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) October 7, 2017

How on earth can this goal be disallowed? @ghanafaofficial we have to protest.. this no “fa ma Nyame” matter… i’m so furious pic.twitter.com/dCVDpZpY7v — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) October 7, 2017

From what I can see the Uganda vs Ghana ref was a million times worse than the South Africa vs Senegal ref #wcq — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) October 7, 2017

Daylight robbery!!!

Ghana has been wrongly disallowed a goal against Uganda. — Selorm Romeo 🇬🇭 (@selorm_romeo) October 7, 2017

That’s why FIFA don’t nominate African referees

How on earth did dat linesman cancel dat goal & rule it as offside

Uganda 0-0 Ghana — Afuye tosin bolade (@AfuyeTosin) October 7, 2017