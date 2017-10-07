‘Furious’ Asamoah Gyan demands protest over Black Stars goal snub

Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, has expressed his resentment towards referee Daniel Bennett’s decision to disallow a goal scored by the Black Stars in a crucial 2018 World Cup Qualifier game against Uganda on Saturday.

Gyan, who says he is “furious” over the development is asking the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to formally protest the action of the referee.

The linesman’s flag denied the Black Stars a late winner in the 93rd minute after Raphael Dwamena hit the back of the Ugandan net from a rebound off the goalkeeper.

The referee claimed the striker was in an offside position, although replays of the incident indicated otherwise.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to vent their anger over the decision although the goal will not significantly affect the Black Stars’ chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan, who could not feature in the game due to an injury tweeted hours after the game that “we have to protest..”

“How on earth can this goal be disallowed? @ ghanafaofficial we have to protest.. this no “fa ma Nyame” matter… I’m so furious,” he tweeted.

Ghana was also denied what many thought was a clear penalty in the second-half of the game.

The game ended 0-0 leaving Ghana in 3rd place in the group with 6 points against Uganda’s 8 at 2nd position with Egypt leading the group with 12 points.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana