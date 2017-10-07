Dagbon deserves a Yaa-Naa – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has emphasized the need for Dagbon to have a substantive Yaa-Naa before this year’s Damba festival.

The President, who is passionate about Dagbon’s genuine reconciliation and unity, insisted that Dagbon deserves a new Yaa-Naa.

The Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate prominently featured in the President’s speech when he visited the Mamprugu, Yagbon and Dagbon paramountcies.

“I am appealing to the three chiefs mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy issue to intensify your efforts and work even harder to make sure that this year’s Damba festival in Yendi will have a new Yaa-Naa presiding over the festival.”

He said government remains resolute in bringing to finality, the implementation of the final phase of the roadmap to sustaining peace in Dagbon.

President Nana Akufo Addo reassured the three eminent Kings mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute that government is fully behind them.



“My government stands ready to give maximum support for whatever formula and efforts the three eminent chiefs bring about to resolve the issues in Dagbon. Government will give you full support to make sure that negotiations and understanding come to a fruitful conclusion.”

President Nana Addo at the Dagbon Regent and the Abudu Regent palaces said his regional tour will be an important feature of his Presidency.

He showed appreciation for chiefs acknowledgement of the fulfilment of some of his campaign promises.

He described their testimonies as the panacea to building trust in the institutions of governance.

President Nana Addo mocked the ‘doubting Thomases’ of the free SHS policy and assured Ghanaians that it has come to stay.

“Those who said that the free SHS was not possible I hope they are still walking alright here in Ghana. The importance of the policy is that it is vital for the future of our country that all our youth are giving the weapons of tomorrow so that they can face tomorrow with confidence.”

“The last five years every year over one hundred thousand young Ghanaians are not able to go to senior high school not because they do not have the intellectual capacity but because their parents could not pay.”

The Dagbon Regent, Kampakuya Abdulai Yakubu Andani commended the government for implementing policies geared towards alleviating the plight of the masses.

He called for a permanent solution to the age-long chieftaincy impasse in Dagbon but condemned attempts to create a parallel authority in Dagbon.

“I am committed to a peaceful resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse,” he stated.

He appealed to government upgrade the Yendi district hospital and also rehabilitate and expand the Yendi water system.

The Dagbon Regent bemoaned the prevalence of Chinese illegal mining activities in Dagbon.

The Abudus Regent, Boling-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai touted President Nana Addo as a man who “walks his talk.”

He thanked government for implementing the free SHS, planting for food and jobs, restoration of teacher and nursing trainees’ allowances.

The Boling-Lana urged Ghanaians to give the President their maximum support and cooperation to deliver his campaign promises.

He also bemoaned the recurring acute water shortage in the Yendi Municipality and admonished government to fix the problem.

The Abudus Regent declared the family’s support to the committee of eminent chiefs mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute to complete its long-standing assignment.

He said Dagombas must unite for the area’s socio-economic progression.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana