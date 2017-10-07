Atomic Junction Gas Explosion: What we know so far

Ghana was thrown into a state of shock following news of two major gas explosions at Atomic junction close to the University of Ghana.
The situation led to chaos and a near stampede at nearby areas.
Below is the information Citi FM has gathered so far concerning the incident.
- The explosion occurred at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction
- The first explosion was heard at about 7:20pm
- The fire caught an adjacent fuel station
- A second explosion was heard about few minutes later
- Some cars parked close by have been burnt to ashes
- At least one person has been confirmed dead
- Scores of injured people have been rushed to the Legon and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals
- Residents of Bani and James Topp Nelson Yankah hall of the University of Ghana have escaped to safety
- There is power outage at parts of the University of Ghana campus
- There was a stampede at the Legon campus over the incident
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana