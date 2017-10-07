Atomic Junction Gas Explosion: What we know so far

Ghana was thrown into a state of shock following news of two major gas explosions at Atomic junction close to the University of Ghana.

The situation led to chaos and a near stampede at nearby areas.

Below is the information Citi FM has gathered so far concerning the incident.

The explosion occurred at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction The first explosion was heard at about 7:20pm The fire caught an adjacent fuel station A second explosion was heard about few minutes later Some cars parked close by have been burnt to ashes At least one person has been confirmed dead Scores of injured people have been rushed to the Legon and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals Residents of Bani and James Topp Nelson Yankah hall of the University of Ghana have escaped to safety There is power outage at parts of the University of Ghana campus There was a stampede at the Legon campus over the incident

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana