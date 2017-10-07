Arrest and prosecute fertilizer smugglers – Nana Addo fumes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the law enforcement agencies to intensify their surveillance at the nation’s border points to clamp down on the activities of smugglers of government’s subsidized fertilizer and insecticides.

“I want to assure you that anybody who is caught smuggling Ghanaian subsidized fertilizer and insecticides across our borders will face the full rigours of the law. The law will not spare such a person.”

He described the smugglers as saboteurs of the planting for food and jobs programme, hence the need to prosecute anybody caught in that act.

President Nana Addo was addressing the chiefs and people of Mamprugu traditional area at the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu.

According to him, about two million farmers are so far benefiting from the planting for food and jobs programme.

He implied that his administration will sustain the programme at all cost to rebrand Ghana as the food basket of the sub-Saharan region.

President Nana Addo said government will increase the number of extension officers recruited this year from 1,200 to 3,000 next year.

He decried the previous government’s failure to pay agric extension officers for five years, and promised them better remuneration.

The overlord of Mamprugu traditional area, the Nayiri Mahami Bohagu Sheriga, extolled government for implementing the planting for food and jobs programme.

He appealed to government to support smallholder farmers in his area to adopt best agribusiness practices.

He admonished government to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and establish two health facilities in the Mamprugu/Mogduri and Bunkprugu/Yunyoo districts.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana