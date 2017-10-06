U-17 World Cup: Paa Kwesi Fabin names Starlets team to face Colombia

Black Starlets Head Coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has named his starting line-up to face Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup opener today [Friday].

The team includes regulars captain Eric Ayiah, Ibrahim Danlad and Emmanuel Toku.

Manchester City target Aminu Mohammed and Mohammed Kudus, both of whom were not involved in the African Championships in Gabon, get to start in this encounter.

Also named in the starting lineup is Cheetah’s FC midfielder Mohammed Iddris, and robust defender Yakubu Najeeb of New Town Youth.

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi at 11:30 GMT.

Ghana’s starting line-up (4-3-3): Danlad Ibrahim- Najeeb Yakubu, Rashid Alhassan, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Razak Yusif -Mohammed Iddris, Ibrahim Sadiq, Kudus Mohammed-Eric Ayiah, Aminu Mohammed, Emmanuel Toku.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana