Riots in Wassa Akropong over ‘killing’ of Ghanaian by Chinese

The alleged accidental killing of a Ghanaian by a Chinese national at Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region, has sparked riots in the town.

The Chinese national is said to have accidentally shot and killed the Ghanaian, whose identity is unknown for now.

Assets belonging to the Chinese are said to have been set ablaze by irate youth, who are protesting the death of the victim.

According to eyewitnesses, over eight vehicles belonging to the Chinese have already been set ablaze, whilst other properties are under attack.

Eyewitnesses also say a joint task-force of military and police officers have arrived at the scene trying to take control the situation.

Speaking to Citi News, a local reporter with Rivers FM at Wassa Akropong, narrated that at about 4:30 pm, today [Friday], residents got wind of a brawl between two Chinese at a casino in the town near a filling station.

In the course of the confusion, one of the Chinese allegedly fired a shot from the casino, killing instantly the Ghanaian who was fueling his car at a nearby fuel station.

Most of the Chinese nationals in the area allegedly engage in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

